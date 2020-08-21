

“Politics is f*****,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Parliament is a toxic culture that chews people up and spits them out. You become inhuman and disconnected from the people you purport to represent.”

“I am totally robust to criticism around policy, but not constant personal attacks.” She says she tries to brush it off, but fears the more politicians are expected to do that, the less “human” they become. “You cannot grow so thick a skin you cannot hear anymore. It is exhausting teetering around that edge.”

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick says Parliament can be an “oppressive” environment. Photo / Film7

Chloe Swarbrick is today’s crybaby of the week. It may not be nice but personal attacks (particularly on social media which is where she spends so much time) are the reality for not just politicians but any high profile person who uses social media.

I have a very simple tip for Ms Swarbrick. DON’T read it. Use the block feature and get on with your highly paid job. Being on social media is NOT a job requirement. It is completely her choice to engage in the fetid pit that is Twitter and to a lesser degree Facebook.

I don’t like how Chloe has smeared by association all politicians who have the ability to shrug off personal attacks as being “inhuman,” as if her struggle to cope makes her a better person somehow.

Some people simply are not cut out for the cut and thrust of politics. Chloe complaining about personal attacks is like a firefighter saying that she can handle criticism of how her team of fire fighters fight fires but not personal criticism of her ability to fight fires.

Personal criticism goes with the territory and it is one more reason why young politicians are a bad idea. Through no fault of their own, they simply do not have enough life experience behind them to give them the ability to cope in such a challenging environment.

