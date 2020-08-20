Sir Bob Jones

nopunchespulled.com

18 months or so ago, Wellington’s Dominion Post replaced its disastrous editor. There was a marked improvement although the new chap somewhat marred this for never explained reasons, by lapsing into Maori in editorials and topics to an absurd degree.

Recently a new editor was announced, this a Kiwi woman with impressive international journalism credentials.

Seemingly readers are now to be treated as adults for today’s issue, reporting on the imminent Christchurch mosque sentencing, referred to Brenton Tarrant.

Hitherto the Dom’ had adopted the infantile approach of “protecting” readers from the horror of knowing the mass murderer’s name.

It’s very encouraging.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.