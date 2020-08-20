Sir Bob Jones
nopunchespulled.com

18 months or so ago, Wellington’s Dominion Post replaced its disastrous editor. There was a marked improvement although the new chap somewhat marred this for never explained reasons, by lapsing into Maori in editorials and topics to an absurd degree.

Recently a new editor was announced, this a Kiwi woman with impressive international journalism credentials.

Seemingly readers are now to be treated as adults for today’s issue, reporting on the imminent Christchurch mosque sentencing, referred to Brenton Tarrant.

Hitherto the Dom’ had adopted the infantile approach of “protecting” readers from the horror of knowing the mass murderer’s name.

It’s very encouraging.

If you enjoyed this BFD article please share it.

Irrationality

;

Help Support Conservative Media

The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.

CHECK OUT OUR PLANS

SOURCEnopunchespulled.com
Previous articleJudith Collins on Border Testing, Contact Tracing
Bob Jones
Bob Jones
https://nopunchespulled.com/
Sir Robert ‘Bob’ Jones — now New Zealand’s largest private office building owner in Wellington and Auckland, and with substantial holdings in Sydney and Glasgow, totalling in excess of two billion dollars — is a property investor, author and former politician, who has written fiction as well as books on property investment, selections of his newspaper and magazine columns, and reminiscences of former prime minister Robert Muldoon. While at Victoria University of Wellington, he earned a ‘blue’ in boxing and contributed to a boxing column in the university’s newspaper Salient. A multi-millionaire, Jones earned his wealth through investments in commercial property via his company Robt. Jones Holdings Ltd. He founded and led the New Zealand Party in 1983. In 1989 he was made a Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, and in received the New Zealand 1990 Commemorative Medal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR