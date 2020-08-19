Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1939, Peter “Ginger” Baker drummer with several groups including Cream.

Born today in 1940, songwriter and singer Johnny Nash.

Born today in 1940, Roger Cook singer and songwriter with Blue Mink.

Born today in 1943, Billy J. Kramer (William Ashton) singer with Billy J Kramer and The Dakotas and solo.

Born today in 1945, Ian Gillan songwriter and singer with Deep Purple and other acts.

Born today in 1947, George Newsome drummer with The Chicago Climax Blues Band.

Born today in 1951, John Deacon songwriter and bassist with Queen.

Born today in 1963, Joey Tempest (Rolf Larsson) songwriter and singer with Europe.

Today in 1967 The Beatles went to number 1 on the US singles chart with “All You Need Is Love”.

Today in 1972, Chicago went to number 1 on the US album chart with “Chicago V”.

