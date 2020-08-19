The word for today is…

omnipotent (adj) – Having unlimited or universal power, authority, or force; all-powerful.

(noun) – 1. One having unlimited power or authority.
2. Omnipotent God. Used with the.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : The word omnipotent made its way into English through Anglo-French, but it ultimately derives from the Latin prefix omni-, meaning “all,” and the word potens, meaning “potent.” The omni- prefix has also given us similar words such as omniscient (meaning “all-knowing”) and omnivorous (describing one that eats both plants and animals). Although omnipotent is most often used in general contexts to mean “having virtually unlimited authority or influence” (as in “an omnipotent warlord”), its original applications in English referred specifically to the power held by an almighty God. The word has been used as an English adjective since the 14th century, and since the 16th century it has also been used as a noun referring to one who is omnipotent.

korau
