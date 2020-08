WHO told him to wear a mask.

I don’t know. Who told him to wear a mask?

WHO told him to wear a mask.

I don’t know who told him to wear a mask! Why don’t you tell me who told him to wear a mask?

Sigh…..

WHO told him to wear a mask

Was it Jacinda who told him to wear a mask?

( starts to bang head against wall) The ( bang) World (bang) Health (bang) Organisation (bang) told him to wear a mask.

Oooohhh….. so why has it taken the Director-General of Health this long to wear a mask?

The BFD