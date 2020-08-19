We really need to find a new term to add to the BFD Dictionary. Along with Trougher, Gunts, Fatima, etc., there ought to be a term to describe a word or action only ever used by leftist journalists or academics, usually as a kind of secret handshake which indicates to other members of the club that said journalist or academic is a right-thinking, virtuous sort.

Consider, for instance, journalists who assiduously sprinkle their article with gratuitous Maori, oops, Te Reo, words. Or, in Australia, journalists who never, ever use the word “grog”, unless they are earnestly discussing Aboriginal people. Foreign correspondents the world over will always don a furry hat just to prove that they’re really on location in Russia.

Another instance of this tendency is the word Latinx.

Now, I’ve no idea whether this is supposed to be pronounced “Latinex” (which sounds like something you’d make a cheap suit from) or “Latinks” (which sounds like an even cheaper aftershave), much less what it actually means.

As it turns out, neither do the people whom it is supposed to signify.

Though nearly a quarter of U.S. Hispanics have heard of the gender neutral, pan-ethnic label “Latinx,” almost none of them use it to refer to themselves. The Pew Research Center released a poll on Tuesday showing that 3% of Hispanic people in the United States identify as “Latinx,” despite its use in academia, government, and the news. Pew conducted the poll from a nationally representative sample of U.S. Hispanic adults in December 2019.

In other words, it’s a completely artificial construction that’s almost exclusively used by white, middle-class, PC wankers. Because, they, of course, just know better than the unwashed hordes of brown people.

A majority of Hispanics prefer that the identifier “Hispanic” be used when talking about the U.S. Hispanic community, rather than “Latino” or “Latinx.” Even among the subsection of Hispanics who had heard of the term “Latinx,” half said that the label “Hispanic” should used when talking about the Hispanic community. Mark Hugo Lopez, Pew Research Center’s director of global migration and demography research, explained the results in an interview with NPR. “What we found is that ‘Hispanic’ is preferred by far. Then, Latino, and finally, as you noted, a very small share say that they prefer Latinx,” Lopez said[…] The emergence of Latinx coincides with a global movement to introduce gender-neutral nouns and pronouns into many languages whose grammar has traditionally used male or female constructions[…]Yet the use of Latinx is not common practice, and the term’s emergence has generated debate about its appropriateness in a gendered language like Spanish. Some critics point to its origins among U.S. English speakers, saying it ignores the Spanish language and its gendered form.

The very same mob who endlessly berate sombrero-wearing holidaymakers for “cultural appropriation” are, in fact, appropriating the very language of another culture. White elites are trying to force native Spanish speakers to conform to an artificial Neolengua. Which sounds uncannily close to the definition of cultural genocide.

What’s certain is that the people it’s being forced on aren’t too happy about it. While most have yet to even hear of it, nearly half of those who have dislike it.

Some described the term as an “anglicism” of the Spanish language, while others say the term is “not representative of the larger Latino community.”

When will those ungrateful brown plebs learn to just shut up and do as their white superiors in the media-academic elite tell them?

Next thing you know, they’ll start voting Republican.

