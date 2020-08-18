Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today 1944, Carl Wayne singer and multi-instrumentalist with The Move.

Born today in 1949, Nigel Griggs bassist with Split Enz.

Born today in 1950, Dennis Elliott drummer with Foreigner

Born today in 1957, Ron Stryket guitarist with Men At Work.

Today in 1973, Jethro Tull went to number 1 on the US album chart with “A Passion Play”.

Today in 1986, Bon Jovi released “Slippery When Wet”.

Died today in 2012, singer and songwriter Scott McKenzie (Philip Blondheim III).

