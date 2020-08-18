A case of mistaken identity from Stuff where they mistake a pale-faced woman for a dark-faced man!

  • This is Shamubeel Eaqub

They should have gone to Specsavers!

The BFD. Stuff up of the day. This isn’t Shamubeel Eaqub.

