TV PRESENTER Neil Oliver says Scotland’s new Hate Crime Bill could mean that he faces a long prison sentence for expressing certain views.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill introduced by Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf looks to extend the law on ‘hate crime’ covering particular characteristics, including religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. If the law is passed by Holyrood, it means that words or behaviour considered to be “abusive” and “likely” to stir up hatred would constitute an offence.

People who were found guilty of “stirring up hatred” would face up to seven years in prison under the legislation.

However, the controversial legislation has already faced criticism from the Comedian Rowan Atkinson, Scottish Police Federation, Catholic Church in Scotland and the Faculty of Advocates who represent lawyers and the Law Society of Scotland.

But TV presenter and historian Neil Oliver spoke out and claimed that the new law, which is currently out for consultation, could criminalise people for having controversial views and strong opinions.

Mr Oliver, who has expressed strong support for the Union, admitted he had suffered abuse because of holding this view and claimed that an “ugly”’ atmosphere had grown in Scotland.

