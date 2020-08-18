Geoff Corfield

Geoffrey Corfield has been active in Conservative politics in Canada since 1976, both federally and provincially. But he won’t always write about politics because he has more experience with writing history and humour. He lives in London, Ontario, frequents used book shops, swims lengths, drinks beer, plays croquet, has his own town in north-central Queensland and six books published, and would very much like to find a publisher for this New Zealand book and its companion one for Australia.

LEADER BY POST

The Prime Minister of Canada is caught in yet another scandal, and the

Bloc Quebecois say they will try to bring the minority Liberal

government down.

Meanwhile the Conservative Party is electing another leader. The last

one, chosen in 2017 (I didn’t vote for him), lost the 2019 election and

(thankfully) fell on his sword. The close second place finisher (my

vote) left and formed another party (0 seats, I donated).

The new leader will be chosen by mail-in ranking ballot to be received

by 21 August, with results announced 23 August. My vote is in.

The four candidates:

Leslyn Lewis, 50, Toronto lawyer, academic Dr., no elected

political experience. Served on Toronto constituency association and

was replacement Toronto candidate in 2015 election. Not bad for a kid

from Jamaica who came to Canada age five. Peter MacKay, 54, lawyer and politician, Nova Scotia M.P.

1997-2015, former cabinet minister and leader of Progressive

Conservative Party that merged with Alliance Party to form

Conservative Party in 2003. Erin O’Toole, 57, Greater Toronto M.P. since 2012. Military,

lawyer, placed third in 2017 leadership. Derek Sloan, 35, Eastern Ontario M.P. since 2019. Seventh Day

Adventist “defending religious liberties against political

correctness”. Business experience and law degree.

As a Conservative Party member I was on each candidate’s mailing list.

This is my impression of the candidates and why I voted as I did.

Leslyn Lewis ran by far the best campaign. She sent out regular emails

asking for response, I replied, and she often replied back. She also

held “Zoom” events. MacKay and O’Toole relied on telephone “Town

Halls”, and calls from staffers. Sloan I heard nothing from except a

leaflet at the end.

MacKay is the most experienced and the favourite, but I wasn’t

impressed by his campaign: he’s too wishy-washy, and he thinks the

Arctic is melting. If the run-off is between MacKay and O’Toole, I

prefer O’Toole, so I placed MacKay fourth. If he wins, he wins.

Sloan impressed during the live debate. Direct and forthright, I like

that. I donated $50 to his campaign and placed him third on my ballot

in the hope he will continue.

O’Toole is more hard-hitting than MacKay. We need that; the last

leader was too soft. He comes from Greater Toronto and we need to win

seats in Toronto and Ontario. Conservatives won only 8 of 23 ridings

in Greater Toronto, and only 36 of 121 in Ontario. I placed him

second.

I was in touch with Lewis more than all the other candidates combined.

She has a calm persona and will only get better. Billed as a “social

conservative”, she is well aware of other things. I donated $50 to her

campaign and placed her first on my ballot. She’s Toronto and we need

to win in Toronto. Conservatives hold 0 of 25 Toronto seats. If she

causes an upset, fine, if not I hope she will continue.



