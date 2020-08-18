Dear Prime Minister,

You have well and truly blown it. There is now a palpable sense of anger in the country, particularly in Auckland. You might not be aware of it, living as you do in your own little global celebrity bubble, but the silent majority of people are well and truly over the game you are playing. They will no longer cooperate with rules solely designed to enable you to stay in the world headlines with BS articles about how you have saved the country and defeated the virus. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The reason we as a country have done so well is due more to good luck than good management on your part. The good luck is largely due to our geographical position, last cab off the rank before disappearing off the planet. Had you done your job properly we would be in a much better position now. It has become apparent the old adage can be applied to you – do as I say, not as I do. Your and your Ministers’ handling of COVID has been abysmal. The collective ineptness has been beyond belief.

To read articles about you in global left-wing rags is sickening. There’s about as much truth in them as we get at your 1pm electioneering stand up. The country, in terms of the people and the economy, have paid a high price so you can bask in fawning adulation from around the globe. Those articles only tell half the story. Yes, the numbers look good but that’s all that looks good. The rest is a tale of such bungling it is difficult to know where to start.

You are leading a Government of MPs the majority of whom have never done a proper day’s work in their lives, including yourself. I’m afraid wrapping fish and chips doesn’t count. The people you are in charge of are not in any way equipped to handle a situation of the sort we are in, and so it has proven. They are either academics or came through university, then went into some back room Parliamentary office working for an MP before becoming one themselves. Hardly a recipe for life in the real world.

The lies we have been told are never-ending. What has become notable is you and your cronies are never prepared to take the blame. Every time, you throw the officials under the bus. It doesn’t matter whether it’s lack of testing, lack of vaccine, lack of equipment, checkpoint chaos or whatever else, it’s never the Government’s fault. You don’t seem to have grasped the fact it’s all your fault. From civil servants to officials to Ministers, the buck stops with you. It’s your door that has Prime Minister written on it.

Today, Monday, the checkpoints are a shambles. Now you need more. Where are they? They’re on country roads in the back of beyond. How is that going to help? People are ropeable. Commercial vehicles are being held up for hours. One vehicle couldn’t get through that was carrying PPE gear for the Waikato. What do you think this is doing to not just Auckland’s economy but the flow-on effects to the rest of the country? Are you in any way cognizant of the fact that when you cause Auckland to sneeze it causes the rest of the country to catch a cold? Probably not. You might be trying to stop the spread of a health virus, but the economic virus you’re spreading is becoming rampant.

I know someone in Auckland who owns a lawn laying business. He has four contracts in Hamilton so he applied for and got a letter of dispensation. He set off on Monday and spent FOUR HOURS getting to the Bombay checkpoint only to be turned around. Why? Because another letter was evidently sent out negating the first one but he didn’t receive it. He is ropable. But this won’t be your fault of course. Some other poor cuss will be thrown under the bus. I’ve just heard on ZB that nobody at the checkpoints knows what the rules are! This must be at least number 101 of your clusters.

The only thing you’ve managed successfully is the only thing you are good at – spraying welfare around. We all agree the wage subsidy was necessary. Now though, through your incompetency, it has had to be extended. The rest of your COVID management has been nothing short of deplorable. Also, there is no plan to get us out of this mess. When Winston made the biggest blunder of his long political career by installing you, which hopefully he will pay for in October, those of us on the right had our reservations regarding your competency. We never imagined it would be this bad.

What a sorry soul you are now starting to look. You are doing your best to antagonise Aucklanders, the very people you need to win the election. They have shown what they think of you by leaving their houses in their thousands during the sunny weekend to get a well-needed dose of vitamin D. That is also a health issue, as is mental health. A writer on The BFD says he knows of four families who each lost a teenager to suicide, all in the last school holidays. One man knows four families, that’s four deaths in two weeks! How many more were there? Do you even care? I suggest mental health issues risk more deaths than COVID. No global adulation in that, though, is there.

The rest of the world might be under the misapprehension that you’re the greatest thing since sliced bread but many in this country know differently. In our lifetime, we would be hard pressed to remember a Government as shambolic as yours. You have achieved Sweet Fanny Adams, to put it politely, and the next Government, God help us if it’s yours, will have one hell of a job to get this country back on track. Three years of cluelessness is more than we can take.

For years Auckland has been warned to expect an earthquake. It might have just arrived – a political one much to your chagrin. A lot of the 1.7 million who live in this region are rightly spewing. Whether or not it’s just hot air will be seen on the night of October 17.

Best of luck. I think you’re going to need it.

