Newstalk ZB reporter Andrew Dickens has claimed that Aucklanders have behaved “unforgivably” during this latest lockdown by flouting level three restrictions and enjoying the winter sunshine on our beaches.

What do you think, dear readers? I am one of the many Aucklanders who has been forcibly barricaded into my city with police roadblocks on every main road out of Auckland turning my city into a huge prison.

Do we prisoners deserve to enjoy the sunshine on our beaches? Should we be tugging our forelock and complying with the economy and job destroying dictates of a government which failed to protect our borders?

At what point is civil disobedience a bad thing? When people in Auckland were in very close proximity protesting BLM, I didn’t see any news articles describing their actions as “unforgivable.”

I personally am sick to the back teeth with the government’s incompetence and the fact that the “team of 5 million” are the ones who have to bear the consequences of the decisions and mistakes of this government.

Andrew Dickens can get stuffed with his “unforgivable” description of today’s faces of the day, many of whom will have lost their incomes because of the mistakes made by this government.

Destroying jobs and businesses and NZ’s economy. Now that’s… unforgivable.

The BFD. Aucklanders ignored calls to stay home, congregating in groups and flocking to the regions. (Photo / NZ Herald)