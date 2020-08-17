Back in my high school days, I had a history teacher, Mr Jacques. He was one of those cool, groovy, socialist teachers – full beard, John Lennon glasses, corduroy jacket complete with elbow patches. We never really had much to do with each other, but one thing he said stayed with me. He, surprisingly for a socialist, suggested that people should read the literature of all political parties, however extreme, and make their own mind up, rather than allowing other people to tell you what that party stood for.

In my late teens, I read a lot of manifestos. I bought a copy of the Socialist Worker which I thought vile. I read a copy of the National Front’s rag. Who would have thought they had economic policies.

I tend not to trust what I read, without checking. I know that a month with five Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays doesn’t happen only every 835 years, isn’t lucky, and isn’t called Moneybags by the Chinese. In fact the calendar repeats every 13-15 years.

I’ve seen the conspiracy theories, and I’ve read the literature on both sides. I believe man went to the moon. I believe 9-11 happened. I also think global warming is the biggest con trick since Eve gave Adam an apple (97%? Pah). And the reason is that I’ve looked at the evidence from both sides, analysed it, weighed it up, and come to my own conclusions (although I’m on the fence about JFK’s assassination). If I discuss a subject with someone I can explain my point of view and I can argue against theirs based on evidence. If they tell me something I don’t know I research it, and either refute it or alter my opinion.

That was also the way I was taught at University back in the ’80s. Discuss the pros and cons of a statement based on evidence, then come to a conclusion. If your stance doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, then it’s probably wrong. That is the way of science. At least, it was.

Now, it’s all about ideology. It doesn’t matter about fact, it doesn’t matter about proven results, it matters what you believe, and you can ignore anything that doesn’t fit the narrative.

How sad to read that this even extends to tertiary establishments, where this week a Social Services lecturer at the Southern Institute of Technology discussing political theories in a level 4 course had the temerity to suggest that Jacinda Ardern had met with Bill Gates last week. The problem? “The person who attended the class was concerned (the lecturer’s) views could have a negative impact on the students.” It even led to a mother of a student complaining as she “ was concerned a tutor would say such “inappropriate” things.”

The long march continues, and it’s brazen. Now not only are educational institutes trotting out the party line, they are discouraging students from even contemplating an alternative – and their parents are in agreement.

Ghandi said “Truth never damages a cause that is just.” Maybe that is why truth is rarely allowed to see the light of day. Especially in Academia.

