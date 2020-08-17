The word for today is…

jargon (noun) – 1. The specialised language of a trade, profession, or similar group, especially when viewed as difficult to understand by outsiders.

2. Nonsensical or incoherent language.

3. A hybrid language or dialect; a pidgin. Not in technical use.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Mid-14th century, “unintelligible talk, gibberish; chattering, jabbering,” from Old French jargon “a chattering” (of birds), also “language, speech,” especially “idle talk; thieves’ Latin” (12th century). Ultimately of echoic origin (compare Latin garrire “to chatter”).

From 1640s as “mixed speech, pigin;” 1650s as “phraseology peculiar to a sect or profession,” hence “mode of speech full of unfamiliar terms.” Middle English also had it as a verb, jargounen “to chatter” (late 14th century), from French.

