You have problems. The lack of credibility and honesty of your administration, and of those you choose to work with, has been exposed this week. There is so much more for the populace to be concerned about than the pandemic, even more than a crumbling economy. What has emerged over the last week has demonstrated the failure of you and your team to take responsibility for the many transgressions and errors that have emerged throughout this period. You have lost the country’s trust and consequently your leadership has now been exposed as an illusion to many who may have thought otherwise.

Your attempt to portray that everything is under control during Friday night’s party political broadcast was superseded by a news bulletin that demonstrated how misleading your rhetoric was. The anger was shared by a headmaster whose College was incorrectly identified as a source of the outbreak, thereby creating anxiety for the families of the thousands of enrolled pupils.

Then we saw leading medical practitioners who hadn’t been paid for services rendered. Also raised during the bulletin was the fact that sixty per cent of those working at our borders had never been tested. This is an appalling oversight which you refuse to acknowledge as relevant. The list goes on.

During the earlier bulletin, we had your Minister of Health regurgitating “We are the only source of truth” in response to challenging the conspiracy theories that are circulating. Yes, there are some wacko theories out there but it was clear the reference was targeted at political opponents.

The arrogance of this statement exposes a total denial of rational thinking. Why is it necessary for you to continually parrot “hard and early”, “team of five million”, “best in the world”, “one hundred days without transmission”? Are you really that insecure? Yes, it’s a tough gig, but you can’t “fake it until you make it”. We are still waiting for the “grownups” to take charge. The first sign of maturity is to own your mistakes. We are still waiting while the country burns.

