Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1923, singer, songwriter, harmonica player and guitarist Eddie Kirkland.

Died today in 1938, singer, songwriter and guitarist Robert Johnson possibly from being poisoned aged 27.

Born today in 1945, Gary Loizzo guitarist and singer with The American Breed.

Born today in 1946, Gordon “Snowy” Fleet drummer with The Easybeats.

Born today in 1948, Barry Hay songwriter, guitarist and lead singer with Golden Earring.

Born today in 1949, Scott Asheton drummer with The Stooges

Born today in 1949, William “Sputnik” Spooner songwriter and guitarist with The Tubes.

Born today in 1957, Tim Farriss guitarist with INXS.

Today in 1966, The Monkees released “Last Train To Clarksville”.

Today in 1977, songwriter, singer and guitarist Elvis Presley died aged 42.

Today in 1979, “My Sharona” by The Knack was awarded a Gold record.

Died today in 2000, Alan Caddy guitarist with The Tornados aged 60.

Died today in 2018 songwriter, singer and pianist Aretha Franklin aged 76.

