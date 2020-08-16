The Huawei watermark was on the China virus coverage and they were also running Huawei adverts on the livestream.
Things That Make Me Go Hmm
ByThe BFD Staff
-
3
0
- Advertisement -
The Huawei watermark was on the China virus coverage and they were also running Huawei adverts on the livestream.
|;
Help Support Conservative Media
The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.
|;
Help Support Conservative Media
The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.