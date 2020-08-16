The chickens are now coming home to roost. The Government setting out to eliminate COVID was a huge miscalculation. This was never a realistic option. It’s on a par with their Kiwibuild pledge. The Labour politicians seem divorced from reality, even the three or four that have something resembling a brain between the ears. These people are simply not up to the task. This whole thing has been a disaster waiting to happen.

The Labour-led Government have proven themselves to be completely and utterly incompetent in virtually all areas of governance. Their failures are too many to list here so I’ll concentrate on COVID. Right from the start, the woman who was given the job of running the place has used COVID primarily to further her own political ambitions. It has never been about putting the necessary policies in place to deal realistically with the virus. This is the reason for the mess we are now in.

The BFD. Jacinda and Team NZ. Photoshopped image credit Luke

Ardern’s main focus has been on her television appearances, which have become nothing more than party political broadcasts. While this daily circus is going on she is obviously paying no attention to dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. It has now become apparent that 63.5% of staff working with people who have arrived at the border have never been tested.

Chris Hipkins drew the short straw for being thrown under the bus, having to defend the indefensible under Mike Hosking’ questioning. He was, of course, having to defend a mess not of his making which, as his answers illustrated, he was not able to do. Saying some workers didn’t want to be tested is worse than pathetic.

Thanks to the hapless handling of COVID the situation now has the appearance of a runaway train. Not once has this Government been proactive. They have been reactive, e.g. testing everyone working at the border only AFTER being shown up for the lack of border testing.

Ardern should have been asking questions of the appropriate Ministers to ensure their officials were doing everything possible to prevent another outbreak at the border. This obviously hasn’t happened and now we are all paying a price.

Equally as bad is the fact that there is no plan going forward. Judith and Gerry have both been asking for the plan. Where is it? The answer has been to castigate them for having the temerity to ask. The rest of us have to ask: do we, in fact, have children running the playground? After what’s gone on it is a perfectly legitimate question. Winston Peters says the latest outbreak is due to a border breach. Chris Hipkins says there’s no evidence for that claim. How can he say that when most of the workers at the border have never had a test. A border breach is a very likely scenario.

We are now witnessing a COVID circus. She who didn’t know what GDP was is the one responsible. Businesses will no doubt close, there will be more job losses and the Government will have to fund more people on welfare. There is no plan for major job creation apart from tinkering around the edges. As a result, there are no strategies to get the country moving in a way that will kickstart the economy. There is nothing to suggest the country is going to get the economic boost it so badly needs.

As I see it the plan seems to be that every time someone sneezes we will go into lockdown in the vain hope we will eliminate the virus. This does nothing but cause uncertainty for business.

The common view now forming around the world among experts is that a reliable vaccine is years away, lockdowns are not the answer and, as the virus is not going to go away anytime soon, we have to learn to live with it. I bet the last ones to take this advice will be the imbeciles in charge here. We must open up the borders like, and to, the rest of the world.

