incontrovertible (adj) – Impossible to dispute; unquestionable.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : If something is indisputable, it’s incontrovertible. But if it is open to question, is it controvertible? It sure is. The antonyms controvertible and incontrovertible are both derivatives of the verb controvert (meaning “to dispute or oppose by reasoning”), which is itself a spin-off of controversy. And what is the source of all of these controversial terms? The Latin adjective controversus , which literally means “turned against.”

