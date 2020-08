Artwork by Pixy

Do you want something to brighten your day? A special treat for yourself? Or a present to give your lefty friends?

A range of Pixy’s satirical images, as featured on The BFD, are available as quality high-resolution A4 archival art prints.

Large images are $30 each + postage; smaller images are $25 + postage. Additional Pixy creations from the BFD are available as prints on request.

Click here to go to the Pixygrafix website to see the current range of prints.

Email Pixy at [email protected]

Artwork by Pixy