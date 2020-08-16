A friend travelling to work on the first day back in lockdown said he was shocked at the huge police presence manning roadblocks to stop people entering and leaving Auckland City without good reason and controlling the huge volume of people waiting for COVID testing. Most of them were clueless, without symptoms, and of an age not usually associated with COVID deaths. Fear-mongering is a double-edged sword.

We were terrified into complying with the first lockdown, but this time we are sceptical about lockdown’s effectiveness (given the current failure whichever way you look at it) and angry about businesses forced to close. The PM has lost the support of a good chunk of her “team of five million”.

Either COVID was bubbling along (asymptomatically) in the community during our 102 “COVID free” days, or the government let us down with a poorly executed quarantine process. Possibly both.

Newshub reports Auckland University Professor of Medicine Des Gorman rated the government response as somewhere between two and three out of ten. “I’ve seen health systems manage medical emergencies worse than this, but it takes some doing, Gorman told Hosking, “It’s like we’re living in a parallel universe.”

While the government continues to chase its tail, contact tracing, any sane and sensible person would invest in tests giving faster results and implement a drug regime to protect the elderly, the vulnerable, and their caregivers so business and borders can reopen quickly and safely.

Lockdown is a complete and utter disaster and the hordes of police enforcing it indicates that the PM has lost the support of her team of five million for her failed elimination strategy.

If you wondered, as I did, what motivates the PM, you should know that she is committed to implementing the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals known as Agenda 2030. This is globalism and it doesn’t matter how much we don’t like Ardern’s decisions, she does not walk to the beat of the NZ public drum. Democracy be damned, Ardern uses politics to achieve higher goals.

Ardern does not answer to the New Zealand public – she answers first to the globalist agenda. Here are the 17 goals for sustainable development Ardern signed us up to.

Last year Ardern addressed the Bill Gates Goalkeepers Seminar in New York. After being introduced as a groundbreaking world leader showing “what leadership looks like with moral clarity”, Ardern took the stage and bragged about her success as a world leader.

Turning things around requires changing both the way we think and the way we act and the way we measure success. So, to tackle these issues in NZ the government I am proud to lead is doing something not many other countries have tried. We’ve incorporated the principles of the 2030 agenda into our domestic policy making in a way that we hope will drive system level action. This is not just a new score card, it is about fundamentally changing how we make decisions and therefore how we allocate resources.

What are the fundamental principles of the UN 2030 agenda?

Universality The Agenda applies to all countries, even ones with low incomes and development issues. It is expected that every country will work towards sustainable development. Leaving no one behind All people will be considered, despite their state of need and location. Certain challenges and vulnerabilities will be recognized to provide proper aid and assistance. Interconnectedness and invisibility It should be noted that the 17 Sustainable Development Goals are interconnected and indivisible. World leaders who are implementing the goals must enact them as such, instead of just selecting a few and disregarding the rest. Inclusiveness Everyone should be acting to fulfill the 2030 Agenda, no matter their race, gender, ethnicity or identity. Multi-stakeholder partnerships Multi-stakeholder partnerships should be put in place to help spread knowledge, technology and financial resources as a means of enforcing the SDGs [sustainable development goals].

These principles and goals are not academic – they are being implemented now. Think about that for a minute. Instead of prioritsing New Zealander’s rights, Ardern has promised to embrace the whole darn world – warts and all.

She frequently parrots global goals such as “leaving no one behind”. She is not referring exclusively to New Zealanders; naturally she is inclusive and refers to the rest of the world too. If that isn’t enough to make you barf your breakfast, I don’t know what is.

If you haven’t eaten in the last hour check out the full video coverage of Ardern’s address.

We signed up to the UN Global Compact, the goal being “to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation”, which is exactly what Ardern did at Goalkeepers 2019. She bragged about her achievement in a global masterclass.

