Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1942, Peter York songwriter and drummer with The Spencer Davis Group.

Born today in 1948, Tom Johnston songwriter, guitarist and singer with The Doobie Brothers.

Born today in 1950, Tommy Aldridge drummer with various groups including Whitesnake and Ozzy Osbourne.

Today in 1960, Elvis Presley went to number 1 on the US singles chart with “It’s Now Or Never”.

Today in 1969, The Woodstock Music and Art Festival started.

Today in 1969, Three Dog Night were awarded a Gold record for their self-titled debut album.

Today in 1979, Led Zeppelin released their final studio album “In Through The Out Door.”

Today in 1991, Paul Simon preformed a free concert in Central Park. The performance would be become the album “Paul Simon’s Concert In The Park”.

Today in 1992, INXS went to number 1 on the UK album chart with “Welcome To Wherever You Are”.

Please feel free to share this article to a social media platform of your choice. Help keep rock alive!