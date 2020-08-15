The danger is not the virus – it is Ardern.

We now find out there is every chance we have been locked down again because Ardern didn’t act hard and early with regard to testing of those working at the border. According to Michael Morrah from Newshub, as of a week ago, nearly two-thirds of Auckland’s COVID-19 border and isolation staff had never been tested. This woman is incompetent beyond belief. The problem she had wrapping fish and chips is obviously a true story.

A public health expert says it beggars belief that testing wasn’t already happening. Professor Des Gorman says that, in an environment where your border is your major protection against a second wave, you should be exhausting every possible opportunity to mitigate risk. Professor Michael Baker, Otago University Epidemiologist agrees. He says we need regular testing of the staff working at the border and in managed isolation who have contact with infected people arriving in New Zealand because that is how future outbreaks start and probably how the most recent one started. Professor Baker believes an official inquiry is needed into the entire outbreak response.

Ardern says all staff will now be tested. “We are working through getting testing of all our border staff as we speak. We are giving us a period of time to make sure we do that.” she said.

This should have been happening in February! We are now in August. Six months on, and the border situation is still a mess. Anyone with half a brain could work out the necessity to test these people. Her pal Bloomfield is equally to blame. He is running a department that is also in a shambles. Vaccine shortages. Swab shortages.

This is surely the most basic of strategies to have had in place. These are the people most likely to be at risk. There are 2,980 of them. As of last week, 63.5% had never had a test. This is outrageous. Ardern, Woods and Robertson can prattle all they like but I wouldn’t believe a word of what comes out of their mouths. They might sound better than Davis, Twyford and Jackson but they are proving to be equally as useless. That a bunch of blundering idiots can be riding so high in the polls is a joke.

It is unbelievable that yet another crisis has been brought about due to the Government’s incompetence. This lot has been proven to be rank amateurs with everything they touch. Hugs, kisses and kindness just don’t cut it in the real world. We have a woman in charge who is way out of her depth. This whole fiasco has been brought about by a Government which is nothing better than a collective of con artists. They are all spin and no substance.

The circumstances the country finds itself in is entirely due to their lacking the mental capacity to have in place the most basic of requirements both at the border and in the places where people are quarantined. This is costing the country in lost revenue, lost wages, lost jobs and ultimately businesses having to close. The Government is having to borrow solely due to its own incompetence.

They have been exposed by the only decent investigative journalist we have – Michael Morrah. Well done to him and shame on Ardern and her useless band of fellow cohorts. Not one person in this Government can be trusted to speak the truth. It’s a mix of spin, obfuscation or downright lies.

The danger is not the virus – it is Ardern.

