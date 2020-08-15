The BFD. Stuff up of the day.

From Rydges Rotorua – “receptions”.
If you enjoyed this BFD Stuff up of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.
From Rydges Rotorua – “receptions”.
If you enjoyed this BFD Stuff up of the day please consider sharing it with your friends.
|;
Help Support Conservative Media
The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.
|;
Help Support Conservative Media
The BFD is truly independent News & Views. We are 100% funded by our audience. Support the Conservative Media you love today by subscribing.