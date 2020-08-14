Over the years we have often been asked to help readers communicate with each other by acting as the middle man so that they could swap e-mail addresses and other contact details.

We created MyBFD to cut out the middle man and to allow BFD community members to get to know each other in private out of the public glare of General Debate and Backchat.

The new community at MyBFD that we created especially for you is open at to all subscribers with Bronze level subscriptions and above.

**The Basic level subscription does not give access to MyBFD as it is a no-frills sub that gives the reader ad-free viewing ONLY.

To login, all you have to do if you are an existing subscriber is enter the same login id and password that you currently use to access our subscriber content.

How to access MyBFD from the home page.

What is MyBFD?

My BFD is many things.

One way to think of it is as a special Members-only lounge where you can chat privately with your mates in peace and comfort.

The BFD

Think of it as a platform that is a little bit like Facebook, but without the snooping of big corporates. The community seeks to extend what already happens in our community with Sumps and clubs.

Groups

The MyBFD platform allows members to organise themselves into public, private or hidden social areas with separate activity feeds and member listings. Groups have been established for every political party, Regional Sumps, the WOGC and many other interests. Some private member-only groups have also been established for Silver, Gold and Platinum Subscribers. If you can’t find a group to interest you then start one!

Forums

You can create a discussion forum, or join an existing forum to allow members of a group to communicate in a structured, bulletin-board style fashion.

Members can make connections with one another and focus on those they care about most.

Private Messaging

Members can send private messages to one member or a group of members.

Activity Feeds

Global, personal, and group activity feeds with threaded commenting, direct posting, @mentions, and email notification support.

Albums and Media

Members can upload photos, organize them into albums, and share them for other members to see and comment.

MyBFD Marketplace

Members will be able to place classified ads to sell items or advertise jobs to other members.

Many more features will be added throughout the year.

The Future Roadmap includes:

Media – Documents – which will support uploading of documents into activity, profiles, groups, messages and forum replies. The documents area will behave similar to Dropbox or Google Drive, with files that can easily be organized into folders. In the activity feed, uploaded documents will have live previews similar to Slack.

Extended Privacy Options – We will be adding the ability to select the privacy of your activity posts from a dropdown menu, so you can choose who is able to view them. We are extending these privacy options into media, albums and documents.

Web Push Notifications – We will add support for on screen notifications, allowing notifications from the MyBFD Platform to be overlaid within the website as slide in “glimpse” notifications that appear on screen and can be dismissed.

Desktop Notifications – Support for desktop push notifications, allowing notifications from MyBFD Platform to be displayed in the browser even when the website is not loaded on screen.

MyBFD Messenger – We want our Messenger to update in real time, similar to iMessage and WhatsApp. This will make our messenger much more responsive, and will allow us to extend it later on with a live chat box on the site that is in sync with the messenger.

Additional Activities – Extending Activities to include Polls, Reactions and Hashtags.

Join us today in our new community.

Haven’t got a subscription yet?

Subscribe here.

Need to upgrade to Bronze?

Upgrade here.