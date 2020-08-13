Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1949, Cliff Fish bassist with Paper Lace.

Born today in 1952, Hughie Thomasson songwriter, singer and guitarist with Outlaws and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Today in 1964, Manfred Mann went to number 1 on the UK singles chart with “Do Wah Diddy Diddy”.

Today in 1965, Jefferson Airplane made their stage debut at the Matrix Club in San Francisco.

Today in 1966, “Summer In The City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful went to number 1 in the US.

Today in 1977, Yes went to number 1 on the UK album chart with “Going For The One”.

Please feel free to share this article to a social media platform of your choice. Help keep rock alive!