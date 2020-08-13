The word for today is…
gauche (adj) – Lacking grace or social polish; awkward or tactless.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Awkward, tactless,” 1751 (Chesterfield), from French gauche “left” (15th century, replacing senestre in that sense), originally “awkward, awry,” from gauchir “turn aside, swerve,” from Proto-Germanic *wankjan (source also of Old High German wankon, Old Norse vakka “to stagger, totter”), from PIE *weng- “to bend, curve”.
