Previously I have written about how the left-wing site The Spinoff has managed to secure 10,000 members which gives them more than a million dollars per year.

I set a challenge for you all. I’m pleased to say that many of you have risen to the challenge and we are on the way to securing our own army of 10,000 members.

If you are already a subscriber I thank you for your support but we need many more members to take the fight to the left-wing media.

Stand proud and stand strong. The left-wing are winning and we can’t let that happen.

We must encourage people to back media who back their values. 

Note I said values, not party. It is important to support values. I may not support the same political party as you but I still share your values.

It is imperative that we maintain strong conservative voices. The left-wing tried to shut me down. They used criminals to hack me, they used shame to cow you, and they’ve used lawyers to try to hush me up.

I’ve stood strong, but I can’t do it alone. The BFD needs an army of thousands of members.

If The Spinoff can do it then so can we.

Imagine what we could do with that sort of cashflow.

We could keep conservative voices alive, we could even run our own talkback station or employ Parliamentary Press Gallery journalists or build our very own newsroom.

But we can’t do it without you.

Thank you for your continued support.

Subscribe today or upgrade your existing subscription to Silver, Gold or Platinum.

