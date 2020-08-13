Dear Editor

Covid Returns

Yeah right! Every thinking person knows that of course, it will, has and will again. Precautions and reactions are necessary but hands up all those who saw this coming. Jacinda Ardern and her party of socialists have no policies and an election is on the horizon. What to do?

1. Scare the electorate by telling them to buy masks.

2. Wait for the inevitable return and when it does reintroduce a lockdown, including using mobile emergency notifications to frighten the “beejesus” out of everyone.

3. Claim we have prepared and we have the plan to deal with it.

4. Sit back and wait for the polls to reflect the Labour party’s saviour status.

It beggars belief if people fall for this manipulation.

Mike

Titirangi

Auckland

