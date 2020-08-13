Election date, parliament
Thomas Coughlan (Stuff): Judith Collins’ dangerous constitutional game
Audrey Young (Herald): Jacinda Ardern holds all the cards in Covid election (paywalled)
Heather du Plessis-Allan (Newstalk ZB): Let’s delay the election
Andrew Geddis (The Conversation): By delaying the dissolution of parliament Jacinda Ardern buys time on the election date – but only a little
Jane Patterson (RNZ): Election date debate: Collins risks alienating voters by pressing Ardern
ODT Editorial: Abandon convention and talk
Luke Malpass (Stuff): People care about jobs and safety, not election dates
Richard Harman (Politik): More Auckland Covid cases add to political uncertainty
Pattrick Smellie (BusinessDesk): Here we are again (paywalled)
No Right Turn: Showing us who they are
Jason Walls (Herald): Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tossing up election date change – will have answer by Monday
Thomas Manch (Stuff): Jacinda Ardern pushes on Judith Collins’ demands for election delay
Jason Walls (Herald): National leader Judith Collins calls for election to be delayed; attacks ‘lack of transparency’
Henry Cooke (Stuff): Jacinda Ardern keeps options open as Judith Collins attacks
1News: Judith Collins calls for election to be delayed until November or next year
RNZ: Collins calls for election to be pushed back to late November or 2021
Zane Small (Newshub): Judith Collins wants Jacinda Ardern to delay election until 2021 after COVID-19 outbreak
Newstalk ZB: Judith Collins says election should be postponed
Thomas Coughlan and Thomas Manch (Stuff): Parliament dissolution delayed, but election still set for September 1
1News: Dissolution of Parliament delayed following latest Covid-19 outbreak
Pattrick Smellie (BusinessDesk): Govt seeks advice on election date, delays dissolving Parliament (paywalled)
Daniela Maoate-Cox and Phil Smith (RNZ): Dissolving Parliament – what is that?
David Farrar: November elections are the norm
Govt handling of outbreak
Amelia Wade (Herald): National under fire for ‘nonsense’ theory Government kept community transmission secret
1News: Jacinda Ardern says idea Govt holding back ‘critical’ Covid-19 information from public ‘just nonsense’
Matt Burrows (Newshub): Jacinda Ardern rips into National for ‘nonsense’ COVID-19 speculation, focus on election
Tova O’Brien (Newshub): Why Ashley Bloomfield smirked at Gerry Brownlee’s questioning of the Director-General’s COVID-19 test
Hannah Kronast (Newshub): National leader Judith Collins question’s Government’s transparency over community transmission
Matt Burrows (Newshub): Paula Bennett says Government’s ‘be kind’ COVID-19 messaging ‘patronises’ Kiwis, has opposite effect
Derek Cheng (Herald): Why Auckland should be prepared for lockdown lite beyond Friday (paywalled)
Hannah Martin (Stuff): Government docs show how Auckland’s lockdown can work
Claire Trevett (Herald): PM Jacinda Ardern and the six hours back into lockdown (paywalled)
Jason Walls (Herald): Winston Peters – Isolation facilities need to be managed with ‘military style precision’
Expert advice, modelling
Rowan Quinn (RNZ): Experts Michael Baker and Shaun Hendy share concerns Auckland outbreak could be ‘generations’ deep
Michael Plank, Alex James and Shaun Hendy (The Conversation): New Zealand is on alert as COVID-19 returns. This is what we need to stamp it out again
Bridie Witton (Stuff): How prepared is New Zealand for a second wave?
Simon Collins (Herald): Expert says ‘five to six dozen’ cases likely in community
Eugene Bingham and Adam Dudding (Stuff): Tick. Tick podcast: Modelling suggests Covid-19 outbreak could include up to two dozen cases
1News: ‘Possibility’ Auckland’s Covid-19 outbreak has spread outside city – virus modelling expert
Emma Russell (Herald): Lockdown likely to be longer than three days
1News: Dr Siouxise Wiles ‘expecting’ Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3 past Friday
Hannah Kronast (Newshub): What needs to happen for Auckland’s level 3 lockdown to end at midnight Friday
RNZ: Nine to Noon: Virus modeler – NZ’s Covid strategy is up to the task
Newstalk ZB: Expert: Alert level 3 lockdown the right thing to do
1News: Medical expert who predicted new Covid-19 comeback outlines ‘worst case scenario’ of latest lockdown
RNZ: Covid-19 restrictions may stay in place longer, scientists say
Tracing, testing
RNZ: Checkpoint: Case modelling ‘interesting academic exercise’ but testing, tracing more important – Hipkins
1News: Jacinda Ardern makes it mandatory for businesses to display Covid-19 tracer app QR code
1News: Are you making the most of the Government’s improved Covid-Tracer App?
Michael Morrah (Newshub): Doctors ‘overwhelmed’ as Aucklanders flock to testing clinics
RNZ: All-day lines for Auckland’s Covid-19 testing stations
Ben Leahy (Herald): Queues forming for virus tests but Aucklanders urged to be patient
Felix Desmarais and David Beck (Local Democracy, Rotorua daily Post): Rotorua residents rush to Covid-19 testing station
Lana Andelane (Newshub): Genome sequencing and how it can help fight New Zealand’s community transmission
Siouxsie Wiles & Toby Morris: How genome sequencing could crack the case of the NZ Covid comeback
Lawrence Gully (Stuff): Bigger focus on Covid-19 tracing should have started weeks ago, says mayor
Peter Griffin (BusinessDesk): Tracing tech still running to catch up (paywalled)
Tom Pullar-Strecker (Stuff): Nationwide lockdown ‘almost certain’, CovidCard decision needed now, Trade Me founder says
Tom Pullar-Strecker (Stuff): Contact tracing: NZ ‘missed opportunity’ during 102 days without Covid
Masks
Farah Hancock (Stuff): The latest science behind universal face masks
Katarina Williams (Stuff): Millions of masks to be released, 3m via social agencies
RNZ: Mandatory mass masking in Akld on cards, Chris Hipkins says
Mark Quinlivan (Newshub): Health Minister Chris Hipkins reveals work underway to make Auckland mask-wearing mandatory
Anna Whyte (1News): Peters ‘totally brassed off’ at Covid cases, backs mandatory face mask use
Newstalk ZB: Winston Peters: Mandatory face masking in Auckland imminent
Anna Whyte (1News): PM encourages Aucklanders to wear face masks during Level 3
Vera Alves (Herald): Face masks are the ultimate show of compassion
Economic effect of lockdown, financial support
Shamubeel Eaqub (RNZ): Lockdowns are hard, but rewards are worth it
Matt Nippert (Herald): New Zealand adopts China’s approach to avoid Australia’s fate
Liam Dann (Herald): New lockdown will cost economy almost $440 million a week (paywalled)
Liam Dann and Hamish Rutherford (Herald): Auckland restrictions could affect 250,000 workers in fresh knock to the economy (paywalled)
Sam Hurley (Herald): Government contemplates targeted wage subsidy for Auckland if lockdown extends
Thomas Coughlan (Stuff): Government considers wage subsidy for Auckland if lockdown persists
James Fyfe (Newshub): Grant Robertson asks businesses to ‘hold tight’ at level 3, hints at more financial support
Priscilla Dickinson (Newshub): ‘Around $60 million’: Economists estimate loss in GDP each day Auckland spends in alert level 3
1News: Auckland lockdown set to wipe out $70m over three days in major blow to economy
Tom Pullar-Strecker (Stuff): ‘No-one I’ve talked to believes this will just go on for 3 days’, says Auckland business chamber boss
Scott Palmer (Newshub): ‘Smug’, ‘complacent’ New Zealand led to new COVID-19 outbreak – PR expert Deborah Pead
Anuja Nadkarni (Stuff): Level 3 ‘tough blow’ to Auckland events and hospitality industry
Jacob McSweeny (ODT): Stay in offices: employers
Tess Brunton (RNZ): South Island businesses suffer cancellations as alert levels rise
Aucklanders flee
Hugh Collins (ODT): Aucklanders head to Queenstown
Herald: No roadblocks, no cops, as man escapes from Auckland
Belinda Feek (Herald): ‘Don’t bring Covid-19 with you’, Thames-Coromandel Mayor says as Aucklanders flee
Ellen O’Dwyer (Stuff): Coronavirus: motorists file out of Auckland as Covid-19 alert level 3 hits
South Auckland, Pacific communities
Carmen Parahi (Stuff): Why South Auckland is the worst place for the return of Covid-19 community transmission
1News: ‘We must be ready’ – NZ’s Pacific communities urged to prepare for Covid-19 outbreak
Herald: ‘We need all hands on deck’: Pasifika communities warned to prepare for Covid outbreak
Lockdown
Katie Prickett (Stuff): What can we learn from the last lockdown
Melanie Earley and Kendall Hutt (Stuff): Second lockdown will raise anxiety and depression levels – expert
RNZ: New Zealanders reminded to stay on top of wellbeing
Grant Miller (ODT): Life in a bubble may be harder this time
Panic buying
RNZ: Pasifika councillor says poorest families miss out during panic buy
Herald: Countdown reveals 14 products with sales limits, introduces new hours
1News: Countdown limits purchases of ‘Covid items’ nationwide as panic buying kicks in
RNZ: Police called to Auckland supermarkets after reports of disorder
Domestic travel
RNZ: Checkpoint: Air NZ boss hopes disruption will not be ‘lengthy and difficult’
RNZ: Covid-19 travel restrictions: Masks on flights as measures take effect
Lorna Thornber (Stuff): Coronavirus three-day lockdown: What travellers need to know
John Anthony (Stuff): Air New Zealand makes masks compulsory for all flights from Auckland, closes lounges
1News: Air New Zealand makes face masks mandatory for all Auckland flights
Grant Bradley (Herald): Masks needed on Air New Zealand flights out of Auckland
Community transmission – other
Kim Moodie (Herald): Mount Albert Grammar student tests positive for virus
RNZ: All rest homes going into level 4 lockdown for three days
1News: Rest homes across New Zealand going into Level 4 lockdown for three days
Te Aniwa Hurihanganui (RNZ): Wh?nau, funeral homes ‘confused’ about tangihanga rules
RNZ: Some Vodafone customers missed out on emergency alert
Luke Kirkness (Herald): Police happy with public response to alert levels country-wide
Newstalk ZB: Phil Goff: Another ‘early, hard’ lockdown after Covid resurgence may be necessary
Stuff Editorial: The day our luck ran out
Glenn McConnell (Stuff): Don’t be scared, stay factual and stay safe as we battle Covid-19 once more
RNZ: The Cook Islands tightens borders over NZ Covid cases
Tara Shaskey (Stuff): Taranaki iwi to advocate for border control in event of Covid-19 resurgence
Herald: Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki says NZ should take to the streets if lockdown is extended
Election, UMR poll
Hamish Rutherford (Herald): Latest UMR poll has National down, Labour could govern alone, while Act strongest since 2003 (paywalled)
Mike Hosking (Newstalk ZB): You can’t rely on young people to vote (paywalled)
National Party
Simon Wilson (Herald): Election diary: National’s crimefighters do their thing (paywalled)
Gordon Campbell: On the new lockdowns, leadership and Lebanon
Electorate contests
Paul Mitchell (Stuff): Rangit?kei candidates pressed on Feilding’s highway woes
Damian Rowe (Stuff): Covid-19 outbreak questioned during candidates meeting in Invercargill
Monetary policy
Gyles Beckford (RNZ): Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate steady, expands bond buying by $40bn
Rebecca Howard (BusinessDesk):RBNZ revs up the printing press, doesn’t rule out negative rates (paywalled)
David Hargreaves (NBR): RBNZ says a package of additional monetary instruments, including possibly a negative Official Cash Rate ‘must remain in active preparation’
Primary industries
Guy Trafford (Interest): A big animal welfare problem for the wider dairy industry that should have been addressed a long time ago
Maja Burry (RNZ): Auckland greengrocers left out of trading in level 3 again
Tom Kitchin (RNZ): No ‘farming versus forestry approach’ for northern Hawke’s Bay
No Right Turn: Its not the pay, its the conditions
Esther Taunton (Stuff): Farmers warn of economic hit, job losses if skilled migrants locked out
Marty Sharpe (Stuff): Dairy farm company caused stream to ‘run green’ and closed popular swimming spot for a week
Education
Laura Wiltshire and Josephine Franks (Stuff): Universities across the country plan next step as country changes alert levels
ODT: Graduation, lectures cancelled at Otago University
Joel Kulasingham (Herald): Public v private: New Zealand’s best sporting schools – where do top athletes come from? (paywalled)
Justice
Danielle Clent and Catrin Owen (Stuff): Jury trials suspended across country as Covid-19 cases confirmed
1News: Jury trials at Auckland High Court suspended until Monday
Environment
Bonnie Flaws (Stuff): Government plan to phase out single-use and problem plastics announced
RNZ: Plan to phase out hard-to-recycle PVC, polystrene and single-use plastics
Housing
Meriana Johnsen (RNZ): Hutt Valley council-iwi housing partnership aims to boost ownership
RNZ: Mortgage deferral scheme to be extended
Jenée Tibshraeny (Interest): RBNZ agrees to extend mortgage repayment deferrals
Tamsyn Parker (Herald): Bank boss backs extension to mortgage deferral scheme (paywalled)
Local government
David Haxton (Kapiti News): Waikanae Community Board member Geoffrey Churchman quits over blog saga
Joel Maxwell (Stuff): Community board member quits after controversy over ‘sexually demeaning’ blog article
ODT: Gore votes to join water services reform
Susan Botting (RNZ): Punters focused on water for Northland’s future
Health
Natalie Akoorie (Herald): Daughter of rest home resident found with maggots supports elderly commissioner role
Stephen Forbes (RNZ): Workforce shortages hit DHB’s Mental Health and Addiction services
Katie Todd (RNZ): New Christchurch Hospital building: November opening ‘bittersweet’
Maori TV: Public Health Association supports Maori Health Authority
Other
Debrin Foxcroft (Stuff): Ignore Pretty Penny settlement fee demands, says debt adviser
RNZ: Customer complaints about banks to be published online
Dita De Boni (NBR): Greenpeace takes rightful place at charities table (paywalled)
Stuart Smith and Priyanca Radhakrishnan (Stuff): There should be no automatic expectation backpackers can remain in NZ
Phil Pennington (RNZ): Steel and Tube back in court as Commerce Commission argues for more fines against it
RNZ: Drone use rules in New Zealand not widely understood – CAA study
Herald: Meghan reveals Kate Sheppard inspired her to vote: ‘Make your voices heard’
Daniel Dunkley (Stuff): New Zealand businesses could be casualty of Govt’s China criticism
RNZ: Airline catering company cuts 450 jobs
Francois Barton (Stuff): Workers need protecting as we rebuild economy
