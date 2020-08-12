Today in Rock History is a music orientated segment where we would like to encourage readers to share their thoughts and tastes in music and discus the various aspects of any music topic. This post is not limited to rock music. You are encouraged to bring anything music related along that you would like to share, either by typing the name of a song and artist into the comments section or by sharing a youtube, vimeo, spotify or soundcloud link. If you are unsure how to add a link, simply write the name of the song and the composer and someone may very well do it for you.

Music is a huge part of peoples lives even if we aren’t all music enthusiasts. Music is all around us in advertising, background noise in shops and on the streets. It’s inescapable when you have teenagers but for most of us it is a huge part (if not a ritual) of our lives that we feel close to.

So kick back and enjoy Nechtan’s Today in Rock History playlist and see what new gems you discover.

Today in Rock History:

Born today in 1949, Mark Knopfler guitarist, singer and songwriter with Dire Straits and solo.

Born today in 1953, Jerry Speiser drummer with Men At Work.

Today in 1967, Fleetwood Mac made their stage debut at the National Jazz and Blues Festival in Windsor, England.

Today in 1968, Jimmy Page’s new band, The New Yardbirds rehearsed together for the first time at a studio in London’s West End.

Today in 1974, Bad Company released “Can’t Get Enough.”

Today in 1982, Alice Cooper went to number 1 in the UK with “School’s Out”.

Died today in 1997, guitarist and singer Luther Allison he played with Howling Wolf and James Cotton as well as solo.

Died today in 2009, songwriter, guitarist, inventor and electric guitar and recording pioneer Les Paul (Lester Polsfuss) aged 94.

Died today in 2010, Richie Hayward drummer with Little Feat aged 64.

