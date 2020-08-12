Sir Bob Jones
The Herald’s Ana Samways, always good for an amusing offbeat story, reports an Australian study shows physical attractiveness results in lighter court sentences. To that I say, quite bloody right. Ugly buggers should be locked up permanently, whether guilty or not.

Good-looking people (like me for example) should be given everything they seek for brightening everyone’s lives by their mere existence. That reality has kept me out of prison for 8 decades, although the women can be a problem, which I suppose is stating the obvious.

I’ve overcome that problem in our Wellington office by giving the females full length photos of me for their bedroom walls. Our rather ugly Wellington director Sam also has one. It’s been replaced three times now, he wearing it out through intense admiring gazing.

All of this is another reason to hope the socialist Greens are wiped out this election. They’re all borderline hideous and inevitably will want to tax beauty, motivated out of envy, as with their anachronistic economic policies.

But if replaced by a true Green Party which, as an aside might get my vote and financial support, they’d advocate us good-looking people pay no taxes for enhancing the environment. But such impeccable logic is doubtless beyond them.

Sir Robert ‘Bob’ Jones — now New Zealand’s largest private office building owner in Wellington and Auckland, and with substantial holdings in Sydney and Glasgow, totalling in excess of two billion dollars — is a property investor, author and former politician, who has written fiction as well as books on property investment, selections of his newspaper and magazine columns, and reminiscences of former prime minister Robert Muldoon. While at Victoria University of Wellington, he earned a ‘blue’ in boxing and contributed to a boxing column in the university’s newspaper Salient. A multi-millionaire, Jones earned his wealth through investments in commercial property via his company Robt. Jones Holdings Ltd. He founded and led the New Zealand Party in 1983. In 1989 he was made a Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, and in received the New Zealand 1990 Commemorative Medal.

