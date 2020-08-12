Sir Bob Jones

The Herald’s Ana Samways, always good for an amusing offbeat story, reports an Australian study shows physical attractiveness results in lighter court sentences. To that I say, quite bloody right. Ugly buggers should be locked up permanently, whether guilty or not.

Good-looking people (like me for example) should be given everything they seek for brightening everyone’s lives by their mere existence. That reality has kept me out of prison for 8 decades, although the women can be a problem, which I suppose is stating the obvious.

I’ve overcome that problem in our Wellington office by giving the females full length photos of me for their bedroom walls. Our rather ugly Wellington director Sam also has one. It’s been replaced three times now, he wearing it out through intense admiring gazing.

All of this is another reason to hope the socialist Greens are wiped out this election. They’re all borderline hideous and inevitably will want to tax beauty, motivated out of envy, as with their anachronistic economic policies.

But if replaced by a true Green Party which, as an aside might get my vote and financial support, they’d advocate us good-looking people pay no taxes for enhancing the environment. But such impeccable logic is doubtless beyond them.

